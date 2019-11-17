Himachal: Lahaul-Spiti receives fresh snowfall

Lahaul-Spiti (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Nov 17 (ANI): Parts of Koksar area in Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul-Spiti district on Sunday morning received fresh snowfall.

The area is covered in a thick blanket of snow. Vehicular movement was partially disrupted following the snowfall.



However, in Shimla, the sky will partly be cloudy today with the minimum and maximum temperatures hovering around 9 degrees Celsius and 18 degrees Celsius, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The relative humidity in Shimla is 82 per cent today.

For the next two days, the weather forecast agency has predicted that the sky will mainly be clear with the minimum and maximum temperature oscillating between 10 degrees Celsius and 20 degrees Celsius.

Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and parts of Uttarakhand witnessed heavy snowfall over the past few days.

The Himachal Pradesh administration on November 15 said that the Rohtang Pass will be closed officially if snowfall continues after November 15 and tourists will not be allowed to go to the Rohtang Valley.

Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) will start a special bus service via Rohtang tunnel, from North Portal in Lahaul and Spiti district to South Portal in Kullu district near Manali.

Scattered to fairly widespread rain and snow is likely in Himachal Pradesh from November 22- November 24, the IMD stated in its All India Weather Warning Bulletin. (ANI)

