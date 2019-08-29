Himachal: Live mortar found in Mandi rivulet

Mandi (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Aug 29 (ANI): A live mortar was found in a rivulet in Ratti village under Balh police limits here on Wednesday, police said.

Despite repeated efforts, a bomb squad was unsuccessful in defusing the mortar, which has been kept in a bomb basket in an open place, police said.

"The mortar does not bear any marking and will be handed over to defence personnel on Thursday morning for safe detonation," said Mandi Additional SP Puneet Raghu. (ANI)

