Himachal: Locals express delight as Shimla receives rainfall

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], March 19 (ANI): The locals in Shimla expressed their delight as rain lashed the queen of hills on Sunday.

People were seen carrying umbrellas amid the rain and chilly weather.

While talking to ANI, a local said, "We are loving the rain. It's the government of Sukhu (Himachal Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu) so the rain had to happen. I congratulate everyone on the fresh spell of rain."



"The cold is back again. As soon as it rains, the temperature dips and this is what has happened now," he added.



There will be isolated rainfall throughout the country in the next few days while heavy rain is expected in Meghalaya and Assam on tomorrow, said India Meteorological Department (IMD) scientist Soma Sen Roy on Saturday.

While talking to ANI, Roy said, "There will be isolated rainfall throughout India. There is a yellow alert for most states of India. Orange alert for north-eastern conditions. Tomorrow we are expecting heavy rain in Meghalaya and Assam."

An orange alert asks authorities concerned to "be prepared" to respond to any emergency situation arising out of weather change while the yellow alert signifies that the weather could change, and hence people should be vigilant.

"This month we are seeing western disturbances being deep. These deep western disturbances when interacting with Indian regions with the low-level wind that generally comes due to summer heating increase the severity of thunderstorms," she added.

"We expect a rising trend for the next 6-7 days, and the weather will be pleasant. There will be rainfall activity and thunderstorms in the country's eastern half. Western disturbances are moving eastwards. Severe weather will increase," she said. (ANI)

