Himachal logs 234 new COVID -19 cases in last 24 hrs

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], September 21 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh has recorded 234 new COVID-19 cases and three COVID-related deaths in the last 24 hours, the state health department informed on Monday.

According to the health department, the cumulative tally of the COVID-19 cases has gone up to 2,17,140 in the state while there are 1,616 active cases of the infection.

Mandi district recorded 68 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, while Shimla reported 25 cases.

Himachal's Lahaul and Spiti, Sirmour and Solan districts recorded zero new infections in the last 24 hours.

With 177 recoveries in the last 24 hours, the recovery tally of the state now stands at 2,11,871, the health department said.

As many as 10,736 samples were tested for COVID on Sunday in Himachal Pradesh.

Meanwhile, India recorded 30,256 fresh COVID cases in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry informed on Monday. India's Active caseload stands at 3,18,181. (ANI)

