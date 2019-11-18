Himachal: Man dies in paragliding accident in Kullu

Kullu (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Nov 18 (ANI): A tourist fell to his death after a paraglider met with an accident in the Dobhi area of Kullu district of Himachal Pradesh on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Arvind (27) from Chennai, who died on the spot after he fell from a paraglider.

Gaurav Singh, SP, Kullu, said: "The pilot Haru Ram of the paraglider received some injuries during the incident, but he is safe and is being treated in the hospital."

On prima facie investigation, the police said that the deceased had loosely tied the belt of his harness.

Meanwhile, an FIR was filed under sections 336 and 304 of IPC on the statement of the deceased person's wife Preeti, regarding the accident. (ANI)

