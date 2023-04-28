Himachal man, whom PM Modi mentioned in 'Mann Ki Baat', appeals for treatment of muscular dystrophy in India

New Delhi [India], April 28 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi's radio programme 'Mann ki Baat' is going to complete 100 episodes on April 30.

A conclave was organized in Delhi, in which 100 such guests were invited, about whom the Prime Minister had mentioned during 'Mann Ki Baat'.

Among them was Vipul Goyal, a resident of Solan, Himachal Pradesh. Goyal is suffering from a disease called Duchenne muscular dystrophy. PM Modi spoke about the disease in the 95th episode of 'Mann ki Baat'.

In his radio programme. PM Modi said, "We are progressing day by day in medical science, but even today there are many diseases whose treatment remains a big challenge for us. One of them is muscular dystrophy, a disease that can occur at any age, in which the muscles of the body begin to weaken. It becomes difficult for the patient to do even small daily tasks."

"There is a centre in Solan, Himachal Pradesh which has become a new ray of hope for patients of muscular dystrophy. The name of this centre is Manav Mandir which is being operated by the Indian Association of Muscular Dystrophy (IAMD). Manav Mandir is a wonderful example of human service as per its name. OPD and admission facilities are available for the patients, and there are also beds for about 50 patients," he added.

Services like physiotherapy, electrotherapy, hydrotherapy as well as yoga pranayam etc are provided at the centre. Prime Minister said that this centre is operated only by patients suffering from this disease. Vipul Goyal who himself is suffering from this disease, is the general secretary of this centre.



Speaking to ANI, Goyal said that he was happy that through the Prime Minister's Mann ki Baat programme information has reached people about a disease that hardly anyone knew about.

"The treatment for the disease is not available in the country yet. But the Prime Minister has assured us through his Mann Ki Baat programme that soon the treatment of the disease will be available in India. Thousands of patients across the country who are suffering from it will get the benefit," Goyal said.



65-year-old Goyal said he got the disease when he was 13-14 years. He said patients have to be mentally prepared as several therapies are to be taken.

He said, "With the help of counselling, hydrotherapy and physiotherapy, patients can be saved from being pessimistic and can be added to the mainstream. Today many people suffering from this disease are leading their life and doing their work like normal people."

One of these diseases, Goyal said is spinal muscular atrophy, medicines of which cost around Rs 18 to 20 crore.

He said the trials of medicine for muscular dystrophy are being carried out in India.

"Recently a trial has been done which has been successful. After which it is expected that soon the treatment of this disease will be available in India at cheap prices. The treatment of the disease will also be easily accessible to the people suffering from it." he said.

Vipul Goyal told that the 100th episode of Mann ki Baat programme is about to come and if he gets a chance to speak in this programme, he will thank the Prime Minister that he talked about this disease in his programme so that the country can be aware of this disease.

"I would appeal PM Modi to provide good treatment to the people suffering from the disease. Also, caregiver support is very important in this disease. There is a need to pay more attention in the research and treatment of this disease. So that its medicine can be available as soon as possible," he added. (ANI)






