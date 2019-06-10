Himachal: Manali-Sarchu road opened for civil traffic

Manali (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 10 (ANI): After clearing of snow on the Manali - Sarchu road, the stretch was opened for civilian traffic on Monday.

The snow clearing operation was carried out by Borders Roads Organisation (BRO).

BRO also advised civil passengers and travellers on the road to exercise due precaution saying there are always chances of landslides and avalanches en route because of heavy snow accumulation.

Manali- Sarachu road connects the high altitude Himalayan town with Leh in Ladakh region of Jammu and Kashmir. The stretch is prone to snowfall and remains inaccessible for vehicular traffic during winters.

Earlier on May 22, the Manali-Keylong road in Lahaul-Spiti district, which remains closed during winters due to intense snowfall, was opened for vehicular. (ANI)

