Himachal mid-air cable car glitch: NDRF begins rescue operation, five rescued so far

Solan (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 20 (ANI): A National Disaster Response Force team is conducting a rescue operation at the site where a cable car was stuck mid-air with 11 people on board after a glitch at Timber Trail Parwanoo in Himachal Pradesh's Solan valley on Monday.

According to an official, out of the 11 people, five have been rescued including three females and two males,

As per Pranav Chauhan, DSP, Parwanoo, two senior citizens and four women are stranded in the cable car.

"The rescue operation is underway at Parwanoo Timber Trail where a cable car trolly with tourists is stuck mid-air," said Dhanbir Thakur, SDM Kasauli.

However, the tourists claimed that they were given the only option to be rescued using ropes. The tourists demanded other alternatives for the rescue operation to be continued.

Earlier, the tourists claimed "lack of arrangements" and feared being rescued using ropes.

According to the video shot by the tourists stuck in the cable car, the tourists refused to use ropes for the rescue operation.



"They said that if you want to be rescued through ropes, then it is fine otherwise we have no other option," a female said.



"I cannot use the ropes. They (the authorities) said if you want to be rescued, then fine, or else the operation would not be conducted. They have no arrangements," a tourist claimed.

Earlier today, Virender Sharma, Superintendent of Police said, "6-7 tourists stranded in Parwanoo Timber Trail (cable-car) due to some technical problem. Another cable car trolly deployed to rescue them. The technical team of the Timber Trail operator deployed and the police team are monitoring the situation.

In April, some cable cars collided on a ropeway at Trikut hills close to Baba Baidyanath Temple on Sunday. (ANI)