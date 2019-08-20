Himachal Pradesh Minister Ramlal Markande was airlifted from Kaza to Shimla after being stuck in the Lahaul and Spiti district for the last three days. (Photo/ANI)
Himachal Pradesh Minister Ramlal Markande was airlifted from Kaza to Shimla after being stuck in the Lahaul and Spiti district for the last three days. (Photo/ANI)

Himachal Minister airlifted after being stranded for three days

ANI | Updated: Aug 20, 2019 16:00 IST

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Aug 20 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Minister Ramlal Markande was airlifted from Kaza to Shimla after being stuck in the Lahaul and Spiti district for the last three days.
Following heavy downpour and landslides in the region, the Himachal Pradesh lawmaker was stuck in Kaza.
"I was there in Lahaul since August 14 and I reached Spiti on August 16. It was raining incessantly for three days and some areas also witnessed heavy snowfall. Due to that, all the roads were blocked. Chandra Taal has received around 8 mm of snowfall in past few days and we have rescued around 127 people from there," said Markande while speaking to ANI.
"Around 300-400 people are still stranded in Lahaul and Spiti district. Main link roads are shut due to heavy downpour. We have directed the authorities to conduct an inspection and ascertain the loss of property in the region", he added.
The death toll in the flood-ravaged Himachal Pradesh on Monday climbed to 22 within 24 hours with two other people missing in Shimla district following heavy rainfall in the state, said Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur.
"The rainfall following in the past three days has caused an estimated 574 crores of destruction in various parts of the state. In the last 24 hours, 22 people have lost their lives. In total, 43 people have lost their lives by the rains in this monsoon season which is a very serious matter of concern. The administration is equipped with all the resources and prepared to tackle the situation," Thakur told ANI.
He further informed that the roads which were damaged by landslides will be restored as soon as the restoration work is underway.
The traffic movement came to a halt at the Bhuntar-Manikaran road near Sarsadi in Kullu district on Monday after the road caved in following a landslide due to heavy rainfall in the state. The heavy rainfall also affected the normal life in the Hamirpur district.
A portion of a footbridge over Sutlej river in Chaba area of Shimla collapsed yesterday after the water level in the river increased due to heavy rainfall in the region. The bridge provided connectivity to Shakra, Baaladi, Bindla, and Jedvi villages. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 16:41 IST

Centre approves Rs 4,432 crore additional assistance to Odisha,...

New Delhi, [India] Aug 20 (ANI): A high-level committee (HLC) chaired by Home Minister Amit Shah has approved additional central assistance of Rs 4,432.10 crore to Karnataka, Odisha, and Himachal Pradesh from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) for natural calamities faced by them.

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 16:28 IST

J-K: Army jawan killed as Pak violates ceasefire in Krishna Ghati sector

Krishna Ghati (Jammu Kashmir) [India], Aug 20 (ANI): An Indian Army soldier on Tuesday lost his life as Pakistan violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Krishna Ghati sector.

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 16:09 IST

Assam: First humanoid robot 'Palki' serves up delicacies at...

Guwahati (Assam) [India], Aug 20 (ANI): Waitress Palki at Guwahati's Uruka restaurant is the talk of the town!

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 16:06 IST

Home Minister reviews issues related to NRC's final publication in Assam

New Delhi [India], Aug 20 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah has reviewed the issues related to final publication of National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam.

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 16:06 IST

14.4-ft-long python rescued in Assam

Nagaon (Assam) [India], Aug 20 (ANI): Forest officials along with a number of NGO activists rescued a 14.4-foot long python in Assam's Nagaon district on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 15:56 IST

AgustaWestland case: Delhi court defers hearing on ED's plea for...

New Delhi [India], Aug 20 (ANI): A Delhi court on Tuesday deferred to August 29 the hearing on the Enforcement Directorate's plea seeking cancellation of bail of Rajiv Saxena, accused-turned-approver in the AgustaWestland money laundering case.

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 15:54 IST

SC issues notices to Centre, social media majors on Facebook plea

New Delhi [India], Aug 20 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued notices to the Centre, Twitter, Google, and YouTube on a plea filed by Facebook seeking transfer to the court petitions pending before different high courts, demanding interlinking of Aadhaar database with social media profiles.

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 15:48 IST

Govt tax-neutral towards petrol, diesel prices: UP minister

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 20 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh minister Siddharth Nath Singh on Tuesday affirmed that government is tax-neutral towards petrol and diesel prices and the recent increase in VAT on these commodities would not drastically affect the oil prices.

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 15:45 IST

INX Media case : Delhi High Court dismisses anticipatory bail...

New Delhi (India), Aug 20 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Tuesday dismissed the anticipatory bail pleas of former Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram in both the cases filed by CBI and ED related to INX media scam.

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 15:38 IST

ED summon to Raj Thackeray: MNS workers asked to gather outside...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 20 (ANI): Hours after Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) withdrew its call for a bandh to protest against Enforcement Directorate (ED) summon to Raj Thackeray, party leader Bala Nandgaonkar on Tuesday said that MNS workers will gather outside the ED office in Mumbai on

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 15:36 IST

Modi congratulates ISRO on Chandrayaan 2 entering lunar orbit

New Delhi [India], Aug 20 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday congratulated Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Chandrayaan 2 entering the moon's orbit.

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 15:35 IST

Removal of Art 370 a step taken in the interest of the country:...

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Aug 20 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur on Tuesday said that scrapping of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir was a step taken in the interest of the country.

Read More
iocl