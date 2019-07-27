Himachal: NH 3 blocked near Mandi due to landslide

Mandi (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 27 (ANI): The National Highway 3 between Chandigarh and Manali was on Saturday morning blocked for traffic movement near Mandi due to a landslide triggered by incessant rains in the region.

The landslide occurred five kilometres off Mandi town with huge boulders falling on the road.

"NH 3 (Chandigarh-Manali) Highway is blocked near Mandi town due to landslide after heavy rain in the region. Restoration is underway and the road is expected to be clear in two hours," a release by the traffic department said.

Several tourists are stranded on either side of the road.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

