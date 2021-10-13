Himachal: Nomination process completes for bye-elections of 1 Lok Sabha, 3 assembly constituencies

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], October 13 (ANI): Chief Electoral Officer of Himachal Pradesh C Palrasu said that the nomination process for the bye-elections to Mandi Lok Sabha constituency and Fatehpur, Arki and Jubbal-Kotkhai assembly constituencies were completed on Wednesday.

As per the official release, no candidate has withdrawn their nomination till October 13, 2021, the last date for withdrawal of nomination papers. Symbols have also been allotted to all the candidates.

He said that the six candidates from Mandi parliamentary constituency include Brigadier Kushal Chand Thakur of BJP, Pratibha Singh of Indian National Congress, Ambika Shyam of Rashtriya Lokniti Party, Munshi Ram Thakur of Himachal Jankranti Party and independent candidates Anil Kumar and Subhash Mohan Snehi.



BJP's Ratna Singh Pal, Congress Party's Sanjay and Independent Jeet Ram are candidates from Arki assembly constituency.

He said that from the Fatehpur assembly constituency, a total of five candidates, Baldev Thakur of BJP, Bhawani Singh Pathania of Indian National Congress, Pankaj Kumar Darshi of Himachal Jankranti Party and independent candidates Dr Ashok Kumar Somal and Dr Rajan Sushant are in the fray.

The four candidates from the Jubbal-Kotkhai assembly constituency are BJP's Neelam Saraik, Indian National Congress's Rohit Thakur, independent candidates Chetan Singh Bragta and Suman Kadam.

The Election Commission on September 28 stated, "The Commission has reviewed the situations related to a pandemic, flood, festivals, cold conditions in certain regions, feedback from concerned States/UT and taken into consideration all facts and circumstances and it has decided to hold bye-elections to fill vacancies in three (3) Parliamentary Constituencies of UT of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, Madhya Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh and thirty (30) vacancies in Assembly Constituencies of various States."

These polls will be held on October 30 and the result will be declared on November 2. (ANI)

