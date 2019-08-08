Himachal: Over 200 differently-abled students pay tribute to late Sushma Swaraj by planting trees

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Aug 8 (ANI): On Wednesday, over two hundred differently-abled students participated in a plantation drive which was dedicated to former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj.

The plantation drive, organised by Umang Foundation in Baldiyan village, witnessed the participation of differently-abled students from various districts and colleges of the state. A two-minute silence was observed in the memory of the former EAM.

Present at the event, Forest minister Govind Singh Thakur, praised the organisers and said that the event was an innovative way of inculcating values to the students.

Thakur said, "I congratulate Umang Foundation for their efforts to take care of these students and inculcating important values in them through such innovative initiatives."

"The plantation drive was organised earlier but after receiving the sad news of Sushma Ji's demise on Tuesday night, we have dedicated today's initiative to her memory," said Thakur.

Event Organizer, Ajay Srivastava said that the objective of the plantation drive was to empower and bring differently-abled students to the mainstream. In addition, he said that it was a cause which was close to Sushma Swaraj.

Srivastava said, "This plantation drive was a step towards bringing the differently-abled students into the mainstream and moreover, Sushma Swaraj Ji also felt strongly about environment conservation and empowerment of the differently-abled. We have dedicated today's plantation drive to her."

The event also witnessed participation from locals as well as government departments who were actively helping out other participants in planting trees.

One of the participants at the event, Muskan, a visually-impaired girl, said, "I felt very happy to be a part of this initiative. Through this plantation drive, we have demonstrated that we are capable enough to perform in every walk of life like others." (ANI)

