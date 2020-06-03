Himachal police destroy illegal poppy plantation in Kullu

Kullu (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 3 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Police has destroyed around 7,500 poppy plants illegally cultivated in Kutla jungle of Kullu district here, Superintendent of Police (SP) Gaurav Singh said on Wednesday.

According to the police, a case has been registered in the matter under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.

"Around 7,500 poppy plants were recovered in Kutla jungle. The land is yet to be demarcated. All plants have been destroyed after taking samples," Singh said.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

