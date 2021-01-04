Himachal Police orders probe after video of cop beating man in Atal Tunnel goes viral

Kullu (Himachal Pradesh) [India], January 4 (ANI): An investigation has been initiated by the Kullu district police on the basis of a viral video which shows a Himachal Pradesh Police constable and Border Roads Organisation (BRO) personnel thrashing a man who had allegedly tried to create chaos inside Rohtang's Atal Tunnel, said an official on Sunday.

In the viral video, the man is kicked in the face and slapped by the personnel. The personnel were seen beating the person with cane and boots.

Kullu Superintendent of Police (SP) Gaurav Singh said that the incident took place on Saturday. He said that one police constable and some BRO personnel were involved in this incident.



"The personnel tried to stop them from playing loud music, dancing, drinking and smoking hookah inside the Rohtang tunnel. They were around 40 people on Saturday morning. And the person who appeared in the viral video is the driver of the vehicle who ran from one place and was caught in another place inside the tunnel," he said.

"These people were released by police after giving a warning. Later after the video appeared, an enquiry has been initiated in this incident," he added.

On December 27, 15 tourists were arrested for causing obstruction in traffic inside Atal Tunnel Rohtang (ATR) and violating Covid-19 norms. Eight of them were also fined Rs 40,000 by the Himachal Pradesh police. (ANI)

