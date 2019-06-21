Himachal Pradesh: 15 dead, 25 injured as bus falls into gorge in Kullu

New Delhi (India), June 19(ANI): Fifteen people died and twenty-five got injured in an accident as bus fell into a deep gorge near Banjar area in Kullu district of Himachal Pradesh on Thursday.

However, the search operation is still underway.

"The bus was carrying around 50 passengers. So far, 15 dead bodies have been recovered and 25 who got injured have been rescued. The injured have been taken to the local hospital in Banjar," Shalini Agnihotri SP of Kullu district police told ANI in a telephonic conversation. (ANI)

