Himachal Pradesh: 239 roads including 4 National Highways closed due to fresh snowfall

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Jan 23 (ANI): After fresh snowfall, 239 roads including four National Highways are still closed in the state, said Himachal Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (HPSDMA) on Thursday.

The HPSDMA further said that 45 electricity supply schemes and 15 water supply schemes are still disrupted.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

