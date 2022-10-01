Himachal Pradesh: 3 dead as truck overturns on car

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], October 1 (ANI): Three people died and one was injured in a road accident after a truck overturned on a car at Theog-Shimla road in the Chharabra area in Shimla on Saturday.

An apple-laden truck went out of control and overturned on a car. Three people, present in the car died on the spot. While the truck driver had minor injuries. A team of local police, reported to the scene, took the bodies out of the car, and sent them to Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital (IGMC) for autopsy.

The three deceased identified as Surat Singh (45), Pratap Singh (71), and Kripa Ram (63) were residents of the Tikkri area of Chopal sub-division of Shimla district, the police noted.





According to police, The accident took place around 6:30 am. "The apple-laden truck was going from the Rural area of Shimla to Chandigarh. The driver lost control of the truck near Hassan Valley in Chharabra and it overturned on the car. The car was badly damaged by being buried under the truck", police said.

"Three people in the car lost their lives in the accident. The bodies have been sent for autopsy. They have been identified and all three deceased were residents of Chopal- a sub-division of Shimla district. The truck driver has suffered minor injuries. He has been arrested and sent to the hospital", DSP Kamal Sharma said.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur condoled the death in the road accident.

"The news of death of three people in a road accident on Theog-Shimla road is very sad. May God grant peace to the departed souls and strength to the bereaved families. I pray to God that the injured get a quick recovery", CM tweeted in Hindi. (ANI)

