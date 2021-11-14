Visuals of the accident in Kinnaur district (Photo/ANI)
Himachal Pradesh: 3 killed, 2 injured in road accident on Sangla Chetkul road in Kinnaur

ANI | Updated: Nov 14, 2021 23:21 IST


Kinnaur (Himachal Pradesh) [India], November 14 (ANI): Three people were killed on the spot and two others were injured in a road accident at Sangla Chetkul road near Batseri Gate in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district on Sunday, informed State Emergency Operation Centre.

A Maruti car had overturned at the Sangla Chetkul road. The mishap was reported to the police by District Emergency Operation Centre.
The injured persons were take-up for immediate medical assistance at Community Health Centre (CHC) Sangla.
Details of deceased and injured persons are still awaited. (ANI)

