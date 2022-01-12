Himachal Pradesh: 64 police personnel, 5 other staff members test positive for COVID-19 in Kangra

Kangra (Himachal Pradesh) [India], January 12 (ANI): Sixty-four police personnel and five other police staff members tested positive for COVID-19 in Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh.

"In view of COVID cases, we have started testing our police personnel and staff. In the last 3 days, 64 police personnel and 5 staff members have tested positive. No one is hospitalized and all are in-home quarantine," said Kushal Sharma, SP Kangra to ANI.






