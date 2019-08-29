Himachal Pradesh: ACB catches Dharamshala engineer taking bribe

Kangra (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Aug 29 (ANI): Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau on Thursday caught the junior engineer of Dharamshala Municipal Corporation (DMC) taking a bribe for giving completion certificate to a hotel owner in the city, police said.

"A Junior Engineer of Municipal Corporation Dharamshala has been caught red-handed while accepting Rs 1 lakh as bribe from a person. He had demanded the bribe to issue a completion certificate for the hotel owned by him," Superintendent of Police Arul Kumar said.

The hotel owner had complained to the police about the bribe demand.

"On verification of the allegation, a case was registered under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption act. We laid a trap and arrested the public servant after catching him red-handed while accepting a bribe from the hotel owner," Kumar said.

The accused will be produced before a special court tomorrow. (ANI)

