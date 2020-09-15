Himachal Pradesh government logo
Himachal Pradesh allows inter-state travel without e-passes, movement of buses still banned

ANI | Updated: Sep 15, 2020 22:59 IST


Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], September 15 (ANI): The Himachal Pradesh government on Tuesday allowed inter-state travel without an e-pass after shutting borders for more than five months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The state cabinet has, however, decided not to resume inter-state transport buses as of now.
Earlier, the state government had permitted the entrance of tourists who bring along COVID-19 negative reports/certificates till September 15.
The state had recorded 143 more COVID-19 cases and 165 recoveries on Tuesday, taking total reported cases to 10,059 till date, including 6,332 recovered cases, 3,610 active cases, and 88 deaths, said State Health Department. (ANI)

