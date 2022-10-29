Himachal Pradesh assembly election: CEO reviews poll preparedness with DEOs and SPs

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], October 28 (ANI): In the poll-bound Himachal Pradesh, a virtual review meeting was held to review the poll preparedness between the District Election Officers-cum-Deputy Commissioners and Superintendents of Police, chaired by Chief Electoral Officer Maneesh Garg here in Shimla on Friday.

In the meeting, various issues with regard to preventive and enforcement action for ensuring compliance with the Model Code of Conduct were discussed in detail.

The CEO said that in case of the postal ballot for 80 plus and persons with disability (PwD), proper videography and fool-proof security should be provided to the polling parties. The schedule of visits of polling parties should be intimated in advance to the representatives of the candidates and the voters themselves.

Instructions were issued to disburse the EPIC cards by October 30 positively.



The DEO's should personally ensure that the EPIC cards were distributed to the enrolled voters well in time.

The DEOs and SPs should personally visit the critical and vulnerable areas and steps should be taken to reduce the vulnerability.

The polling parties should be well taken care of as regards to their boarding and lodging, he said. They may also be informed about the payment of remuneration given to them through bank account. The proper training of polling parties should be ensured so that the polling process is conducted error-free and smoothly.

The CEO also stressed the need for inter-state border meetings regularly and also to hold meetings with the representatives of the political parties, besides perfectly managing the single window system in the office of DEOs for issuance of all types of permissions to the political parties.

The SPs were also asked to intensify action related to seizures and deposition of fire-arms. (ANI)

