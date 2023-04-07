Himachal Pradesh assembly forms panel to explore possibility of legal cultivation of cannabis

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], April 7 (ANI): The government of Himachal Pradesh on Thursday decided to constitute a panel to explore the possibility of the legal cultivation of Cannabis.

After the discussion in the assembly replying on the issue, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced to form a five members all-party panel of legislators.

CM Sukhu said that the state will explore it and possibilities will be explored for the future.

"The issue of cannabis cultivation was brought to the assembly and we have decided to constitute a committee which will submit its report in one month to the government. We shall explore the legal options for medicinal and industrial purposes, we shall see and take any decision after the report of the committee," said the Chief Minister.

The leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur said that this needs to work out and decisions shall not be taken hurriedly.

"The matter of cannabis cultivation and making it legal had been brought here in the assembly for discussion today. It needs to be explored, it should not be done hurriedly, all aspects need to be explored. We shall have to wait for it," said Thakur.

The BJP MLA Puran Chand Thakur brought a resolution for discussion today in the assembly under rule 63 on the use of cannabis for industrial and medicinal purposes.

The five members committee will be headed by the Revenue and Horticulture Minister Jagat Singh Negi.

Negi said, "There is a misconception that cannabis can be used as a drug only, now there are techniques to grow it on a large scale that can reduce the narcotic value material and can use its medicinal value to cure diseases like cancer, etc."



"It can be used for industrial use for raw cannabis. The five members committee will do a detailed study and will submit a report to the government," added Negi who will be heading the committee.

"There are numerous ways to make it legal, the opium cultivation is also allowed by the government of India in many states. We shall explore all possibilities that will help to strengthen the economy of the state," Negi further added.

Dr Janak Raj BJP MLA, the medical expert member of the newly formed committee said that the medical use of cannibals will not only help to curb the drug menace and also to provide employment to the youth by strengthening the economy of the state.

He said this would make Himachal Pradesh a leading state in the country for the usage of cannabis for medical purposes. The experts also are of the opinion to take opium under consideration for best and legal use for medical purposes.

"The active ingredient of cannabis is Tetrahydrocannabinol. It has a large number of uses to treat diseases like neurological diseases including Alzheimer, multiple sclerosis, epilepsy and also to deal with cancerous diseases," said Janak Raj.

"We are saying that be it cannabis and opium is being allowed in cultivation with Licence. How it will be cultivated, who will be allowed to cultivate how will it be regulated? There is a need to regulate who will cultivate and transport. Himachal Pradesh will contribute to it. This may hit back also, we shall have to explore all aspects of making cannabis and opium cultivation legal in the state and avoid negative usages of it, regulations will have to be formulated on it," Dr Janak added further.

The Congress legislator from Kullu, Sunder Thakur said that hemp needs to be brought under legal production to strengthen the economy, save lives and provide employment.

"Several legislators debated on this issue. Right now, drug addiction is a burning issue. But cannabis should not be compared with other psychotropic drugs. Under Article 21, health is our fundamental right. I have seen some patients importing medicine from abroad as it contains cannabis substances. Why can't we make it?" said Thakur.

"Even people use to import other products including clothing made of this substance. We are importing the cannabis product but not making it here," added Thakur.

"Those states who have framed policies for controlled cannabis cultivation benefitted from it. Himachal Pradesh high court has also directed the state on a civil writ petition to frame a policy for the industrial use of cannabis. We have formed a committee of legislators to study the issue. I feel we should also invite the pharma stakeholders to examine the matter commercially," Sunder Thakur further added. (ANI)

