Himachal Pradesh: Baddi SP office, Barotiwala police station sealed after COVID-19 positive cases

Solan (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 25 (ANI): The office of Superintendent of Police (SP) in Baddi and the Barotiwala police station were sealed after a theft accused and police personnel tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday.

According to Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Nalagarh, Prashant Deshta, 21 personnel have been quarantined along with the station house officer (SHO) of Barotiwala.

Himachal Pradesh's COVID-19 tally rose to 2,049 on Saturday, according to the state Health Department. The tally includes 848 active cases, 1,173 cured and recovered patients. 11 deaths have been reported so far due to the disease in the state. (ANI)

