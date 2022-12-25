Himachal Pradesh BJP leaders pay tribute to former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], December 25 (ANI): As BJP celebrated the birthday of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee as Good Governance Day, former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur, BJP State President Suresh Kashyap, State Incharge Avinash Rai Khanna along with a host of other leaders, paid floral tributes at the statue of Atal Bihari Vajpayee at Ridge Maidan in Shimla.

Speaking on this occasion, former Chief Minister Jairam Thakur said that Vajpayee followed the ideals of peace, survival, compassion, equality, justice and fraternity throughout his life. Saying that the former Prime Minister was rich in talent, he said, "Atal Bihari Vajpayee was a poet, writer, journalist, politician, freedom fighter and visionary and versatile. He was rich in talent. He was a true nationalist and always kept the national interest above party politics."

He added, "Whether he was in power or in opposition, he believed in taking everyone along for the national interest, hence he is also called "Ajatashatru" of Indian politics. Truly a big-hearted ruler, Jannayak gained respect in politics with firmness and ideals."



Recalling the late Prime Minister's journey with the RSS, BJP state president Suresh Kashyap said that Vajpayee joined the RSS at a very young age in 1932 on being influenced by the ideas of Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder Dr. Syama Prasad Mukherjee and Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay. "He formally joined politics in 1951 by becoming a member of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, contested the Lok Sabha elections for the first time in 1957 and was elected from Balrampur. After that there was no looking back in the field of politics," he recalled.

Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru was so impressed by his lively and economical debates and discussions in Parliament that he predicted that Atal Bihari Vajpayee would become the Prime Minister of the country, Kashyap said.

BJP leaders also heaved praises on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that he is taking the vision of the former Prime Minister to its logical conclusion through good governance so that no one is left behind and the dream of a self-reliant India is realized at the earliest. "Today the country is celebrating 75 years of Independence as the Amrit Kaal of Independence, Good governance mantra of Vajpayee ji which is based on integrity while moving forward with a diversity of caste, religion, gender, ideology and socio-economic status poor backward deprived and Providing equal opportunity to the person standing last in line," he added.

After coming to power in 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in order to honour the former Prime Minister and Bharat Ratna recipient, declared that December 25 would be celebrated as Good Governance Day every year. (ANI)

