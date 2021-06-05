Himachal Pradesh Board Class 12 exams cancelled

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 5 (ANI): In view of COVID-19 pandemic, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Saturday announced the cancellation of Class 12 board examination for session 2020-2021.

As per a release issued by the state government, the cabinet has also decided that the students of the H.P. Board of School Education would be promoted using the same formula devised by CBSE for calculating awards.

"In case some students are not satisfied with the results arrived so, they would be allowed to appear in a special examination to be conducted once the situation is conducive for the conduct of the examination," the release mentioned.

The state would also continue imposing all COVID-induced restrictions till June 14, till 6 am.

The state will also ensure telephonic consultation for COVID-19 patients released from hospitals for home recovery.

Earlier on June 2, the Uttarakhand government and Madhya Pradesh government decided to cancel Class 12 state board examinations in view of the prevailing COVID situation in the state.



The Central governmet had announced that class XII board exams of CBSE would not be held this year in view of the uncertain conditions due to COVID-19 and the feedback obtained from various stakeholders.



On April 14, the Central government took the decision to cancel Class 10 board exams. (ANI)