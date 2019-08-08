Himachal Pradesh: Boulders hit unoccupied car after landslide in Shimla

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Aug 8 (ANI): Boulders hit an unoccupied car in Shanan area early on Thursday morning following a landslide caused by heavy and incessant rainfall in the region.

The car was parked by the roadside when the landslide occurred.

This incidence comes three days after a bus was hit by boulders following a landslide in Shimla. On July 31, one person was dead while five others had sustained injuries after a car rolled down a cliff in Gadagushaini area of Banjar in Kullu district.

Police have reached the spot and road clearance operation is underway. (ANI)

