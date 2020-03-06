Himachal Pradesh Budget: 10,000 houses to be built for Scheduled Caste, poor families

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Mar 6 (ANI): The Himachal Pradesh government on Friday presented Rs 49,131 crore budget for the financial year 2020-21 here in the state assembly.

Presenting the budget, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur announced that 10,000 houses will be constructed for the Scheduled Caste and poor families of the state, besides, the housing subsidy will be increased by Rs 20,000 for the poor in urban areas.

The theme of the budget is the welfare of all sections of society.

The chief minister said that the Farmers Producer Organization (FPOs) will be provided with assistance worth Rs 20 crore under 'Krishi Kosh' scheme to boost capacities of agriculturists, horticulturists and dairy farmers.

"1,000 kilometres new roads will be built and 650-kilometre existing roads will be upgraded under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY). Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) contract mode would be started on a pilot basis to construct buildings and bridges to expedite works without time overrun," he added.

"2.76 lakh families have been benefited with gas connections under Grihini Suvidha Yojana. New LPG connections will be provided under the scheme to new families," he said.

Thakur also said that over three lakh fifty thousand employees/pensioners will benefit from 5 per cent DA/DR announced on January 25 this year.

He further announced that 20,000 posts will be filled up, including those of HRTC, HPSEB, Police Constables, Doctors, Para Medical Staff including in other departments.

The revenue receipts of the state are estimated at Rs 38,429 crore, while revenue expenditure is likely to be Rs 39,123 crore. (ANI)