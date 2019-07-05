The Cabinet also decided to upgrade 1,026 Class-IV posts in Irrigation and Health Department to a higher grade.
Himachal Pradesh Cabinet decides to abolish state administrative tribunal

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 4 (ANI): The Himachal Pradesh Cabinet on Wednesday decided to abolish state administrative tribunal.
The cabinet in its meeting, which was presided over by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, decided to abolish the state administrative tribunal (SAT) and issued directions to initiate necessary steps in this regard, according to an official statement.
The cabinet also decided to increase the financial assistance for families of deceased and retired journalists.
"The cabinet gave its approval to enhance the financial assistance to the family members of the working journalists in case of death from existing Rs 2 lakh to Rs 4 lakh and for the retired journalists from Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh under the Patrakar Kalyan Yojana," said an official spokesperson.
It gave its nod to start a new 'Sahara' scheme in the State under which Rs. 2000 per month would be provided to patients of economically weaker sections suffering from identified serious diseases. This would ensure financial assistance, support and social security measures to the patients suffering from these diseases.
The Cabinet decided to allow 40 MW Baggi Hydro Power House in favour of Bhakra Beas Management Board for its execution.
It decided to increase the discretionary fund of MLAs from existing Rs. 7 lakh to Rs. 8 lakh per year to fulfil the expectations and aspirations of the people.
The Cabinet gave its approval in principle to establish one Additional District and Sessions Court at Sundernagar in Mandi district and one Civil Court at Jaisinghpur in Kangra district.
It gave its nod to purchase 79 motorcycles, 25 light vehicles, 7 minibuses, one big bus and two trucks in the Police Department for its effective functioning.
The Cabinet gave its approval to fill up five posts of Civil Judges in Himachal Pradesh High Court through direct recruitment.
In order to generate sustainable livelihood opportunities in farming sector for unemployed youth of the state, the Cabinet decided to launch "Mukhya Mantri Khumb Vikas Yojna" in the state and rename it as "Himachal Khumb Vikas Yojna".
"Under this scheme, assistance would be provided to all categories of farmers registered with the department for adopting mushroom cultivation," an offficial statement said. (ANI)

