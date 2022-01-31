Himachal Pradesh Cabinet recommends to Governor to convene budget session of state Vidhan Sabha February 23 to March 15, 2022

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], January 31 (ANI): The state Cabinet meeting held on Monday under the chairmanship of state Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur decided to recommend to the Governor to convene the budget session of Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha from February 23 to March 15, 2022.

It will have a total of 16 sittings. The budget for the financial year 2022-23 will be presented on March 4, 2022.

The Cabinet decided that all summer closing educational institutions from 9th to 12th standard would open from February 3, 2022, along with all other higher educational institutions. It also decided that all the coaching institutions and libraries would remain open from February 3.

All government offices would remain open as usual for six days a week with 100 per cent capacity. However, handicapped persons and pregnant women would still continue to work from home.

It was decided that all the gyms and clubs would be opened and all social gatherings would be allowed with a maximum of 500 outdoor and 250 indoor with 50 per cent of the capacity, subject to adherence of the Covid-19 safety protocols and covid appropriate behaviour.

Night curfew would remain in force as usual from 10:00 pm to 6:00 am and shops will open and close on normal times and langar would remain suspended till further orders.

The Cabinet gave its nod to Himachal Pradesh Integrated Drug Prevention Policy to curb drug menace in the State. This policy aims at curbing the grievous problem of drug trafficking, substance abuse, drug cultivation, production and consumption prevalent in the state.



It also aims at strengthening inter-governmental and inter-agency coordination under multilateral cooperation mechanisms by sharing seizure statistics/data, joint drug law enforcement operations and establishment of joint interrogation centres.

It also gave its approval to engage Krsnaa Diagnostic Private Ltd. Pune, the successful L-1 bidder offering a maximum discount of 40.50 per cent on IGMC-RKS/CGHS rates for providing diagnostic services up to the CHC level as per HUB and SPOKE Model for 236 tests including 53 free tests through open bid tender.

Till now Laboratory services in the state were being provided at 24 health institutions only and this decision would facilitate the patients in getting diagnostic facilities at their doorsteps.

The Cabinet decided to make a partial amendment in its decision regarding opening a new Division of Himachal Pradesh Public Works Department at Shahpur in Kangra on January 14, 2022, by including three sections viz. Chairi, Gaggal and Rajaul under Sub Division Gaggal to facilitate the people of the area.

It decided to upgrade Government Middle School Bahwa in Chachiot area to Government High School and Government High Schools, Magi, Seri Bhatwara and Bagi Bhanwas in Seraj area of Mandi district to Government Senior Secondary Schools along with creation and filling up of requisite posts for smooth functioning.

The Cabinet gave its approval to open the office of Horticulture Development Officer in Development Block Balichowki in Mandi district along with the creation and filling up of four posts.

It also decided that the state government would bear Aadhaar Authentication charges of 25 paise per transaction being imposed on ration cardholders. This would benefit about 19,30,000 ration cardholders of the state and the government would spend about Rs 55.58 lakh on this account.

The Cabinet decided to enhance the annual income limit for availing benefits of various pension schemes started by the Social Justice and Empowerment Department from existing Rs 35,000 to Rs 50,000 per annum. This would benefit about 78,158 additional beneficiaries under various schemes. (ANI)

