Himachal Pradesh: Canadian national organises Expedition to revive deceased daughter's memories

Kullu (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 10 (ANI): In the memory of his deceased daughter, a Canadian national has organised a trek to The Great Himalayan National Park here.

Over 45 trekkers including 8 international trekkers took part in the expedition which lasted for 9 days covering nearly 70 kilometers.

According to Canadian national Max, his 18-year-old daughter Kaya was a black writer. "Kaya died last year in the Himalayan region. During the expedition, we performed the last rites of her as this trek was organised to revive her memories. Moreover, we have also named a peak after her," he added.

Panki Sood, organiser of the expedition, said, "The expedition which started from the Tirthan Valley was organised on the request of Max. A 13-year-old student, Prikshit, from Birla Public School Pilani in Rajasthan became the youngest climber to climb a peak over 16,000 feet above sea level". (ANI)

