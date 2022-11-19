Himachal Pradesh: Chief Electoral Officer reviews arrangements at strong rooms

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], November 19 (ANI): Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Maneesh Garg expressed satisfaction over the security arrangements of strong rooms housing EVMs and VVPAT machines and its day-night monitoring by the CCTVs and the security agencies, said officials on Saturday.

The CEO, who is on a four-day visit to Sirmour, Solan and Bilaspur districts, inspected strong rooms and counting centers at Sarahan, (Pachhad AC) and Nahan (Nahan AC), late evening yesterday.

Deputy Commissioner, Sirmaur, RK Gautam said that an inspection of strong rooms and counting centers was done today at Sangrah in Renuka Assembly Constituency (AC) and in Shillai AC. Sh. Garg will be visiting Paonta Sahib AC on Sunday, i.e 20th November 2022, and later will be visiting Solan and Bilaspur districts.



"I also met some of the representatives of the candidates who are in the fray for the assembly elections, who seem to be satisfied over the security arrangements around the strong rooms and counting centers" stated CEO Garg.



"The CEO also reviewed the layout plan of proper movement of the EVM machines and its passage from strong rooms to counting centers, which will be moved for counting on 8th of December. He said that there are five strong rooms in Sirmour district and all are being monitored through CCTV cameras 24x7," read an official statement.

Superintendent of Police Raman Kumar Meena, besides concerned Returning Officers, also accompanied the CEO during his visit. (ANI)

