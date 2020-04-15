Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister praises doctors' efforts amid Covid-19 outbreak

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], April 14 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday praised and thanked all doctors, paramedical staff and sanitary workers for providing efficient services to the coronavirus patients during an interaction with them through video conferencing.

Thakur was interacting with the doctors, para-medical staff and sanitary workers of Indira Gandhi Medical College, Shimla, Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College, Tanda in Kangra district and Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri Government Medical College, Ner Chowk, district Mandi.

He said that the services rendered by all these doctors and paramedical staff were commendable and people of the state were grateful to them for their selfless services.

"I would like to personally interact with all these corona warriors whenever the situation normalizes," he said.

Chief Minister, while appreciating their efforts in treatment of the COVID-19 patients, listened to their first hand experience to cure the patients.

He said that services rendered by all the corona warriors were indeed inspiration and motivation to the medical fraternity which is held in the highest esteem by the people.

Later, the Chief Minister interacted through Skype with ASI Chintamani posted at Kuddu barrier and ASI Lokender posted at Nerwa in Shimla district.

He also interacted with Head Constable Ashu Agarwal posted in Sirmaur district and SHO Parwanoo Inspector Ravinder Kumar posted at Parwanoo.

Thakur appreciated the services being provided by them for keeping vigil during the curfew imposed due to coronavirus pandemic. (ANI)