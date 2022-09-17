Himachal Pradesh: Chief Minister reviews preparations for PM's visit to Mandi

Mandi (Himachal Pradesh) [India], September 17 (ANI): Himachal Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur presided over a meeting in Mandi on September 17 to review the preparedness for Prime Minister Modi's visit to the state.

The PM's visit is scheduled for September 24 at Mandi. Jai Ram Thakur directed the officers to ensure foolproof arrangements to make the event a success.

Chief Minister directed the State Public Works Department and NHAI authorities to ensure proper maintenance of roads leading to the Mandi town besides making elaborate arrangements for adequate parking for the buses and other vehicles in and around Mandi town.

He said, "smooth and uninterrupted flow of vehicular traffic must be ensured so that no inconvenience is caused to the general public".

CM Thakur asked the authorities to ensure maintenance of the road adjoining Kangnidhar to Mandi.

Jai Ram Thakur also directed the officers of Jal Shakti Vibhag to ensure an uninterrupted water supply in the town.

The CM directed the Municipal Corporation authorities to launch a special cleanliness campaign in the town, both before and after the rally.

MLA Jawahar Thakur, officers of PWD, Jal Shakti Vibhag, Municipal Corporation, NHAI, Health, and other departments attended the meeting.

Prime Minister Modi will visit Mandi to address the youth of Himachal Pradesh ahead of the state Assembly election.

Speaking to ANI, Thakur said, "The tenure of our government in Himachal Pradesh is going to be completed for 5 years. I am happy that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has visited Himachal Pradesh 7 times so far and 3 of his programs are being scheduled before the model code of conduct. Now on the 24th of this month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is coming again to the Paddal ground of Mandi."

The event is being organised with the help of Yuva Morcha and an extravagant event is being planned for the youth of Himachal Pradesh.

Thakur said, "PM Narendra Modi will come, address and guide us and under his leadership, we will fight again in elections with new energy and certainly, we will win in the coming assembly elections". (ANI)