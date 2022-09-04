Himachal Pradesh: CM announces new Degree College in Nurpur

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], September 3 (ANI): With an aim to facilitate the students of the area, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Saturday announced the opening of a new degree college in the Baranda area of Nurpur.

The chief minister's announcement came while addressing a massive public meeting held at Baduhi ground in Nurpur of Kangra district today as part of 'Pragatisheel Himachal'.

CM Thakur highlighted that at the time of the formation of the state, there were only four districts whereas today there were 12 districts.



"In 1948 the per capita income in the State was only Rs 240 which has now increased to Rs 2,01,873 and the literacy rate of the State has gone upto 83 per cent, which was 4.8 per cent in 1948," said CM Thakur.

He also stressed the development that the northern state saw after his home party came to power in the region and said," The present state government during its about five years tenure had to fight the corona pandemic for two years. Still, during these years also the state government ensured that the pace of development goes uninterrupted. Since two years of the present State Government were affected due to the pandemic, I urge the people to provide another five years to our government so that we could work for the development of the State and the welfare of the people with more vigour and commitment."

He also noted that there were only 228 kilometres of roads in the state in 1948, whereas now almost 40,000 km of roads connected every nook and corner of the State.

State Forest Minister Rakesh Pathania also thanked the Chief Minister for always being considerate towards the developmental demands of the people of Nurpur area.

MLA Jawali Arjun Singh, Vice Chairman Small Savings Sanjay Guleria, former MP Kripal Parmar, senior BJP leader O.P Chaudhary, BJP leader from Fatehpur area Baldev Thakur, Deputy Commissioner Nipun Jindal and other senior officers were present on the occasion among others. (ANI)

