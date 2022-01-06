Himachal Pradesh CM hands over smartphones to students for online education

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], January 6 (ANI): To facilitate e-learning in schools, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Wednesday handed over smartphones to the students of various schools for online education.

It was donated by the Art of Living Foundation and the International Association of human values.

The Chief Minister appreciated the commendable services rendered by the Art of Living Foundation to the people during the pandemic and said that "the Foundation and Sri Sri Ravi Shankar not only helped the suffering humanity during the pandemic but has also educated them regarding stress management and enhancing body immunity by pranayam."



The state government had also launched several online teaching programmes such as Har Ghar Pathshala, Digital Sathi Programme etc. to ensure that the studies of the students do not get affected due to the pandemic, Thakur said.

He said that several NGOs, religious organizations and individuals also came forward to donate the mobiles to the poor students so that they can continue online classes.

Education Minister Govind Singh Thakur also appreciated the services provided by the Art of Living Foundation. (ANI)

