Himachal Pradesh CM inaugurates Computerised Online Exam Hall

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 31 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh government inaugurated a Computerised Online Examination Hall in the Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission on Wednesday.

The Computerised Online Examination Hall constructed at a cost of around Rs 1.75 crore in Shimla was inaugurated by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur.

He extended wishes to citizens and PSC on the development at the inauguration event.

CM Thakur also took to Twitter to congratulate people and Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission for getting its first computerized examination hall. (ANI)

