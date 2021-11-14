Himachal Pradesh CM inaugurates 'Dhayan Yog Kaksh' in Sri Badrika Ashram in Sirmour

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], November 14 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur on Sunday visited Sri Badrika Ashram in Shalamu village in Karganoo area of district Sirmour where he inaugurated 'Dhayan Yog Kaksh.'

As per an official statement from the state government, the Chief Minister said that Sri Badrika Ashram cum Charitable and Social Welfare Society was doing commendable work towards serving the community at large and villages surrounding the Ashram.

He said that such Ashrams are very vital for a happy and healthy society.

Jairam Thakur also said we must uphold our traditions and values as ultimately, they provide us true contentment and peace.



He said that the Covid-19 pandemic has made us realize that despite of all the worldly luxuries, the most vital thing was family support. He said that Dev Bhoomi Himachal is blessed to have such an Ashram in the State.

The Chief Minister assured that the road leading to this Ashram would be developed and maintained as this would benefit residents of several villages of the area.

During his visit, he announced upgradation of Primary School Shalamu to Middle school.

Om Swami welcomed the Chief Minister in the Ashram. The wife of the Chief Minister and Chairperson HP Red Cross Hospital Welfare Society Dr Sadhna Thakur also provided sewing machines to five girls on behalf of Ashram.

MP and State BJP President Suresh Kashyap, MLA Pachhad Reena Kashyap, Chairman Agriculture Marketing Board Baldev Bhandari, Deputy Commissioner Sirmour R.K. Gautam, SP Omapati Jamwal were present on the occasion among others. (ANI)

