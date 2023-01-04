Himachal Pradesh: CM Sukhu calls on former Speaker Brij Behari Lal Butail

Palampur (Himachal Pradesh) [India], January 4 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday paid a courtesy visit to the former Speaker of Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha Brij Behari Lal Butail at his residence at Palampur of Kangra district on Wednesday.

Political Advisor to Chief Minister Sunil Sharma, Principal Advisor (Media) Naresh Chauhan, and Principal Advisor Information Technology and Innovation Gokul Butail were present, among others.

Earlier Sukhu called on the former Chief Minister Shanta Kumar at his residence at Palampur in Kangra district on Wednesday.



En route to Palampur from Dharamshala, Chief Minister was accorded a rousing welcome by the people of the Palampur Vidhan Sabha area at Neugal Khud Bridge with hundreds of supporters showering flower petals on him.

According to an official statement, Shanta Kumar invited the Chief Minister to visit Vivekanand Trust Palampur.

Political Advisor to Chief Minister Sunil Sharma, Principal Advisor (Media) Naresh Chauhan, Principal Advisor Information Technology and Innovation Gokul Butail, MLAs Ashish Butail, Yadvinder Goma, Sanjay Awasthy and Suresh Kumar, OSD to the Chief Minister Gopal Sharma were present on occasion among others. (ANI)

