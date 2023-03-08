Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhu extends greetings to Guv on Holi

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], March 8 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday called on Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla at Raj Bhawan on the occasion of Holi.

A cultural program was also organized on this occasion at Raj Bhawan today. CM Sukhu also extended greetings to the First Lady of the State, Janki Shukla.

The Governor wished happiness and prosperity to the people of the state.



Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur, Industries Minister, Harshvardhan Chauhan, Education Minister Rohit Thakur, Rural Development Minister Anirudh Singh and Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh were also present.



The performance of the artists of the Information and Public Relations Department was the main attraction of the celebration.

Senior officers of the Police Headquarters, State Government officials and other dignitaries also greeted the Governor.

Later, the Governor celebrated the festival with employees at Raj Bhawan and other staff members. (ANI)

