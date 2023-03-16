Himachal Pradesh: CM Sukhu tables Economic Survey 2022-23 in Assembly

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], March 16 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday presented the State Economic Survey 2022-23 in the Legislative Assembly.

The document was prepared by the Economic and Statistics Department, Government of Himachal Pradesh.

The economic survey revealed that the state's real GDP or GDP at Constant Prices will grow by over Rs 18,143 crore during the current Financial Year 2022-23 as compared to the previous FY2021-22.

According to the first advance estimates of State Income, this translates into growth in real GDP during Financial Year 2022-23 at 6.4 per cent as compared to 7.6 per cent in Financial Year 2021-22, the Himachal Pradesh government said in a statement.

"The State's Real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) or GDP at Constant Prices (2011-12) in Financial Year 2022-23 is estimated to attain a level of Rs 1,34,576 crore, as against the provisional estimate of GDP for Financial Year 2021-22 of Rs 1,26,433 crore," the statement said.



"Nominal GDP or GDP at Current Prices in Financial Year 2022-23 is estimated to attain a level of 1,95,404 crore, as against the provisional estimate of GDP for Financial Year 2021-22 of 1,76,269 crore showing an absolute increase of Rs 19,135 crore. The growth in Nominal GDP during Financial Year 2022-23 is estimated at 10.9 per cent as compared to 13.5 per cent in Financial Year 2021-22," it said further.

As per the statement, the government of Hill State have outperformed in various sectors ranging from tourism to social services.

"After the COVID-19 pandemic domestic tourist arrivals [in Himachal Pradesh] have increased from 32.13 lakh in 2020 to 56.37 lakh in 2021 and further to 150.99 lakh in 2022 in absolute terms. It shows that tourist arrivals are reaching the pre-pandemic levels," the statement said.

"In the power sector, out of the total hydroelectric potential, generated by five perennial river basins (27, 436), a total of 10,519 MW is harnessed so far of which 7.6 per cent is under the control of the Himachal Pradesh Government while the rest is exploited by the Central Government," the government said further.

Besides it, the government said that The Health and Family Welfare Department in the State is providing curative, preventive, and rehabilitative services through a network of 108 Civil Hospitals, 104 Community Health Centres, 580 Primary Health Centres, and 16 Civil Dispensaries. (ANI)

