Himachal Pradesh: CM Sukhu visits Kee Monastery in Kaza

Shimla (Himachal Pradeesh) [India], April 16 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday visited the famous 'Kee' Monastery at Kaza and paid his obeisance.

While addressing the gathering on the occasion, he said, "The State Government was exploring all possibilities to set up solar power projects in the Spiti area, which will also provide self-employment to the people besides added income by supplying the additional power to the State Electricity Board."

CM Sukhu announced the up-gradation of the meditation centre at Kee, informed the government through a release.



He said that his three-day tour to the region intends to make him familiarize himself with the grievances of the people of the Valley and to address them on priority.

"I have a special regard for the people of tribal regions of the State," he said adding that the Government will give a special focus on the development of the tribal areas.

CM Sukhu also inspected the 2 MW, under-construction Solar Power Project at Rong-Tong and the Rong Tong Hydel project, added the press release.

On Saturday, CM Sukhu also participated in the 76th Himachal Day function held at Kaza and announced a three per cent Dearness Allowance (DA) for all the employees and pensioners of the State.

