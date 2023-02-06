Himachal Pradesh: CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu pays homage at Jwalamukhi temple

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India] February 6 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh along with his wife Kamlesh Thakur Sukhu offered prayers at Mata Jwalaji temple here today and said religious places would be provided with all basic amenities to facilitate the devotees.

CM Sukhu was accorded a rousing reception at various places by the people on way to Jwalamukhi from Nadaun. Besides listening to the people's grievances, Chief Minister also interacted with the media and said, "The religious places would be provided with all basic amenities to facilitate the devotees. Apart from parking places, the basic infrastructure would also be strengthened in all the religious shrines."

While focusing on boosting tourism in the state, the chief minister said, "The State Government mulls developing Kangra district as the tourism hub of the state so as to be recognised as the tourism capital. This would go a long way in enhancing the income of the people.



The state government is taking steps to strengthen air connectivity which would attract high-end and international tourists to the state. Much is to be done in developing infrastructure for promoting tourism on a large scale and the present government has given particular focus to strengthening the same by "building helipads, ropeways, promoting water sports activities, aero sports, religious tourism etc, " he said.

"The water sports activities will soon begin in the Pong dam reservoir. State Government is also considering setting up a Zoo matching international parameters at Dehra in Kangra and a Golf Course of International standard in the district of Kangra", the CM added.

Sunil Sharma, Political Advisor of Chief Minister, MLA Sanjay Rattan, OSD to Chief Minister, Gopal Sharma, Senior Congress leader Surinder Mankotia and other senior officers were also present on the occasion. (ANI)

