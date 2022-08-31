Himachal Pradesh CM thanks PM Modi for allocation of Bulk Drug Pharma Park to state

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], August 31 (ANI): The allocation of the Bulk Drug Pharma Park to the State has been acknowledged by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur in his thanks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the central government.



Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the allocation of the "Bulk Drug Pharma Park" to the state.

Expressing his happiness for the allocation of the bulk drug park to the state, Thakur said that it was a significant moment for Himachal to receive this project as it would guarantee the retention of pharma formulation units and generate local employment opportunities for many years in the State.

He stated that the main goals of giving Himachal Pradesh and other states access to the bulk drug pharma park are to increase domestic manufacturing, ensure drug security, and lessen the dependence of bulk drugs on China.



The Union Cabinet authorized the bulk drug park plan on March 21, 2020, and subsequently, guidelines were issued on July 21, 2020, wherein evaluation criteria were prescribed for submitting the proposal.

As per the regulations, the Department of Pharmaceuticals (DoP), Government of India, was required to contribute 90 per cent of the project's costs, up to a maximum of Rs 1000 crore.

The state government began searching for the necessary land parcel during the Corona period and ultimately chose a 1,405-acre parcel near Polian, Tibbin, Malluwal Tehsil Haroli, district Una.

He stated that the expected investment in the park is between Rs 8000 and Rs 10,000 crore, with an estimated project cost of Rs 1200 crore, of which the Central government will fund the development of common infrastructural facilities with Rs 1000 crore.

About 15,000-20,000 people are anticipated to be directly employed. The required power is between 100 and 120 MW.

As a matter of fact, there are over 600 pharmaceutical formulation facilities in Himachal Pradesh, and the state's yearly need for bulk drugs ranges between 30,000 and 35,000 crores.

Now that the bulk medicine demand for the entire state would be cost-effectively satisfied from this park, it would increase the output and operational effectiveness of the pharma formulation facilities. (ANI)

