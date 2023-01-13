Himachal Pradesh: CM to preside over MLAs priority meeting on 30-31 Jan

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], January 13 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu will preside over the meeting with MLAs to map out priorities in the annual budget for the year 2023-24 on January 30-31 at HP Secretariat, said Chief Minister's Office on Saturday.

The meeting with MLAs of Chamba, Shimla and Lahaul-Spiti districts will be held from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM while meeting with MLAs of Una, Hamirpur, Kullu and Sirmour districts will be held from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM on January 30, 2023, added the CMO.



The meeting with MLAs of Kangra and Kinnaur districts would be held from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM whereas the meeting with MLAs of Solan, Bilaspur and Mandi districts would be held from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM on January 31, 2023.

The priority demands of MLAs would be considered in the meetings so that these could be incorporated into the budget 2023-24.

The issues such as economic measures, generating financial resources and better administration would also be discussed with the MLAs in the meeting. (ANI)

