Himachal Pradesh CM urges people to participate in Covid-19 vaccination drive

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], August 18 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Wednesday urged the people of the State to participate in the vaccination drive against Covid-19 so that the spread of this pandemic could be checked against the possible third wave.

The State Government has launched the vaccination campaign at a large scale and Himachal Pradesh was amongst the leading states in this drive, he said.

While listening to the public grievances at Kangra Rest House on Wednesday, he said that "the State Government was fully geared up to handle the situation and all arrangements have been made to tackle the possible third wave of this pandemic effectively".



"The effective steps were being taken to strengthen health services in Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College Tanda and all major health institutions of the State", he further said.

The CM added, "Mukhyamantri Sewa Sankalp Helpline-1100 was proving very helpful in speedy redressal of the public grievances, so far about 2.48 lakh complaints have been received through this Helpline and most of them have been redressed."

"Janmanch was also an important initiative of the State Government for redressal of public grievances, however, due to Covid-19, it was not being organized for the past few months. It would be resumed as soon as the situation normalises because this was an effective medium to reach out to the masses and address their complaints and problems on the spot", he said.

Speaker H.P. Vidhan Sabha Vipin Singh Parmar, Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Sarveen Chaudhary, BJP State President and MP Suresh Kashyap, MLA Vishal Nehriya, Zila Parishad Chairman Ramesh Brar and former Rajya Sabha MP Kripal Parmar were present on the occasion. (ANI)

