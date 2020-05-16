Himachal Pradesh CM writes to Jharkhand counterpart to provide details of HP migrant workers

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], May 16 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Saturday wrote to his Jharkhand counterpart Hemant Soren and expressed disappointment on the response over the migrants issue.

"Despite Himachal Pradesh Nodal officer sharing details of migrant workers, Jharkhand Nodal officer has not given a satisfactory response, causing a delay in the process," Thakur said in the letter.

The Chief Minister had earlier said that all those who will come back to the state would be thoroughly medically examined and would have to stay under institutional quarantine before they could go to their native places.

Moreover, all the Himachalis coming from Punjab, Maharashtra and from other red zones of the country would undergo test for COVID-19. (ANI)

