Himachal Pradesh confirms 32 positive cases of COVID-19

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], April 11 (ANI): Two new COVID-19 positive cases were reported from Himachal Pradesh on Saturday, said RD Dhiman Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), State Department of Health and Family Welfare.

"With two new positive COVID-19 cases having been reported in the state, the total cases in the state has reached 32," said Dhiman.

As per the latest update by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total cases of coronavirus have climbed to 7,529 including 242 deaths and 652 people, who have either been cured or discharged. (ANI)

