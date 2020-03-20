Himachal Pradesh confirms its first two cases of COVID-19

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Mar 20 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh on Friday reported its first two cases of coronavirus from Kangra district.

"Two COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed from Kangra district," informed Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur.

Both male and female patients belong to different areas in Shahpur.

While the man had travelling history to Dubai and the woman had travelled to Singapore a few days ago.

The duo has been kept in isolation wards at the Tanda hospital and their samples have been sent for testing to the National Institute of Virology in Pune.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in India has now climbed up to 223, including 32 foreigners, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday. As many as 23 people have been cured of the infection in India.



The disease has claimed over 10,000 lives globally. (ANI)

