Himachal Pradesh Congress leaders protest against state government over drop in market price of apples

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], August 27 (ANI): The Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee held a protest against the state government on Friday in Shimla over fall in market prices of apple.

The protest was held in front of the statue of Dr. Y.S. Parmar in Shimla.

The Congress leadership has warned the state government that if it does not give relief to the apple farmers soon, the Congress will launch a bigger movement against the government by taking out a farmers' protest across the state.



The Congress State President, Kuldeep Singh Rathore said, "The state government is not taking any steps regarding the crisis faced by the growers."

He alleged that the Horticulture Minister Mahendra Singh is also silent while at this time he should have talked to the farmers and apple growers. Further, Congress has also demanded the resignation of the Horticulture Minister.

Himachal Pradesh has been witnessing a sharp decline in the prices of apples for the past few days.

Protesters alleged that this is a nexus of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government with private companies behind drop in prices to destroy Himachal's apple economy. (ANI)

